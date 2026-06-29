Weekly Rewind: Marlins Win Third Consecutive Series, Fail to Sweep Cardinals

The Miami Marlins just finished another fantastic week in June. The Fish finished 4-2 since last Monday, and won series against the Rangers and Cardinals. With two of the four games set against the Rockies capping off June, let's check and see how the final full week of the month went for Miami.

To end the week, the Marlins played the Cardinals in Busch Stadium, fresh off a Thursday off day, and got off to a hot start. Miami quickly won and took hold of the series by winning the first two games by a combined score of 9-1. Max Meyer led the charge on Friday with seven innings of shutout ball. He allowed just two hits and lowered his season ERA to 2.60.

The offense got some timely hits with runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings to secure the win. Saturday's one-run effort was begun by Ryan Gusto's strong start. He allowed just three hits over 3.1 innings, and the bullpen combined to allow just one run the rest of the way.

Five singles throughout scored all the runs Miami would need for the victory.

The Marlins shut down the Cardinals' offense again on Sunday, but were unable to capitalize offensively. Phillips allowed just two runs over 7.1 innings, but Miami recorded just four hits, three of which were singles in the loss.

Otto Lopez and the Pitching Staff Led an Elite Week

Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Marlins brought their eight-game home winning streak into the series against the Rangers on Monday but were quickly disappointed. Tyler Phillips threw well in a bounce-back outing after allowing eight runs in his start before, but the bullpen couldn't shut the door.

Calvin Faucher allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning, and Miami's home winning streak came to an abrupt halt. Thankfully, that didn't faze the Fish, as they bounced back and outscored the Rangers 10-6 over the next two days to snag another series victory.

Owen Caissie hit his ninth homer of the series in game two, a three-run shot which catapulted the Marlins' lead to a respectable distance. In the series finale, Miami's bullpen allowed just one run over 4.1 innings to combine with Otto Lopez's eighth-inning big fly to give the Marlins the victory.

Miami begins a four-game set against the Rockies in Colorado on Monday. Sandy Alcantara is set to throw for the Fish to start the series.