Another Incredible Game from Owen Caissie Helps Marlins Split Series with Reds

At some point, it's possible that Miami Marlins outfielder Owen Caissie’s bat might cool off. Emphasis on the “might.”

After 13 games the rookie that the Marlins gave up pitcher Edward Cabrera to acquire is blistering pitching at every turn.

The latest example was on Thursday in Miami, as the Marlins pelted the Cincinnati Reds, 8-1, to get out of a four-game series with a split. The Marlins (8-5) received a terrific game from Caissie, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. He had two doubles in the game, and those hits were instrumental in the victory.

It’s just another piece of Caissie’s early case for National League Rookie of the Year.

Owen Caissie Among League Leaders

Owen Caissie continues to rake 😤



The @Marlins' No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 39) is 3-for-4 today with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs.



He now has 12 RBIs this season and is batting .324 with a 1.003 OPS. pic.twitter.com/M7LB5o8oxI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2026

After 13 games, he’s slashing .324/.385/.618 with a 1.003 OPS. The batting average is among the Top 25 in baseball. His OPS is among the Top 20. With 12 RBI he’s tied for seventh among MLB players and one of his teammates — Liam Hicks — is just ahead of him with 13. His four doubles this season puts him among the Top 10.

That pace may be unsustainable. But he’s the reason the Marlins gave up Cabrera in the first place. They believed that Caissie had this ability to be a star at the plate. The early returns are quite encouraging.

He has made an impact as the Marlins are tied for the lead in the National League East with the Atlanta Braves. Considering Miami finished four games out of the final NL wild card berth last year, it’s possible the Caissie is one of the missing pieces to the puzzle.

His minor league numbers are probably a better barometer of what the Marlins could expect over a whole season once he’s fully adjusted to Major League pitching. For his career he slashed .280/.384/.487 with 81 home runs and 301 RBI. Those numbers were consistent, too. Before the Cubs called him up in August of last year, he was slashing .286/.386/.551 with a .937 OPS with 22 home runs and 55 RBI.

The Cabrera trade was significant because Miami was giving up a pitcher who had three years of team control and appeared to be on the upswing in terms of his stuff and his career.

The Marlins had to ensure that they got appropriate return for the investment, at least one player that could make an immediate impact at the Major League level this season. After 13 games, it appears the Marlins guessed right on Caissie.