Why Agustín Ramírez May No Longer Fit Into the Marlins' Future

The Miami Marlins have spent several years gathering young players who will be the future of the organization. As that talent starts to emerge and make their way to the major league level, some players will be pushed out, or at least have a hard time finding a spot on the roster.

Agustin Ramirez seems to fit that profile right now.

It wasn’t that long ago when Ramirez seemed to be an integral part of the organization’s future during the rebuild. He was acquired from the New York Yankees in the 2024 Jazz Chisholm Jr trade.

Ramirez showed the team he had upside to become an everyday contributor on both offense and defense.

Less than two years after he made his MLB debut, Ramirez is now facing an uncertain future with the organization.

Much of his future with this team really doesn’t have much to do with his potential.

Joe Mack Changed the Conversation

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest obstacle for Ramirez is the rising of Joe Mack.

Miami promoted Mack to the majors in May, the same day Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Jacksonville. It was the right decision. Ramirez was struggling both offensively and defensively.

Mack wasn’t. He established himself as an important part of the team’s present and future. As a breath of fresh air, everyone in the organization and the stands was glad to see production behind the plate.

That development put up a roadblock for Ramirez, whose greatest appeal was his offensive upside rather than his catching abilities. Now the team had both in one player, and it wasn’t Ramirez.

When Miami recalled Ramirez in August, they began exploring different defensive options for Ramirez. He played first base some while also working at the catcher position at times.

The solution may not be as simple as finding another position, though.

Kyle Stowers has established himself as an important part of the lineup along with Owen Caissie, and Griffin Conine. There could be an occasional opening at the designated hitter position, but Ramirez isn’t that strong yet.

Ramirez Needs More Than a Position Change

Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Mack is standing in his way at catcher, Ramirez also needs to develop into a true offensive force. He showed great potential power during his rookie season, but the 2026 campaign wasn’t as strong.

In 72 games this season, Ramirez hit just .235 with five home runs, 24 RBI and a .672 OPS.

If defense is not going to be his strong suit, he is going to have to be much better on offense.

So far, Ramirez has shown the raw tools to develop into a strong offensive player, but he has not shown the consistency to warrant keeping him on the MLB roster.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that the Marlins should abandon him either.

Miami is going to have to answer several questions about Ramirez during the offseason. He is just 25 years old, so age isn’t really a factor and actually probably works as a plus. He has time to develop. The question is whether the Marlins have a place for him while he’s doing that.

He’s just 25 years old and still has plenty of time to improve his approach at the plate. However, the question in front of Miami is whether that development can happen while also competing for playing time with an increasingly talented group of young players.

Could a Trade Be the Best Solution?

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The upside of all of this is the Marlins don’t have to rush anything. Ramirez remains under team control, through 2031, so there’s no financial pressure forcing a decision from the team. Keeping him and allowing him to develop while remaining a depth piece is an option.

The flip side is whether his value to another team could outweigh his uncertain role with Miami.

Should the team decide another weakness in the team is more important, they could use Ramirez as a trade chip rather than giving up one of their established contributors.

Right now there is no indication that Miami is shopping Ramirez on the market. The benefits and risks will have to be weighed before they can make the best decision. Selling him now could result in giving up a player with considerable upside and not getting much return.

Whatever the decision, the question is becoming more pressing and will likely be addressed this offseason.