Will Marlins' Agustin Ramirez Eventually Rebound From His Sophomore Slump?

Many times, we've witnessed a player burst onto the scene in Major League Baseball, exploding with promise and seemingly making their case for being the next big thing.

Often, those players come back down to Earth, the game catches up to their talent, or they simply fade into mediocrity over time. That's starting to look like it's the case for Miami Marlins catcher and designated hitter Agustin Ramirez. After a red-hot rookie campaign, he's hit a sophomore skid of seismic proportions.

The electric hitter from a year ago was demoted from the big-league roster. Now, he's struggling to prove that he's more than just a one-hit wonder. But when you compare his numbers from a year ago, it's almost alarming; the drop-off makes it appear as if 2025 was an optical illusion.

Last season, Ramirez hit just .231, but walloped 21 home runs, adding 67 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a .413 slugging percentage, and a .700 OPS. This season, he's still hitting in the .230s, but he's only hit two homers and driven in 14 with four steals in 47 games in The Show. His MLB numbers are skewed just a bit, as he was sent down briefly this year, spending time in Triple-A, and his average even dipped to .191 at one point.

“It was tough. It was difficult for me, but I think it was just a learning process, Ramirez said to the Miami Herald (subscription required). "The reality is that I have to improve.”

He was recalled to the big club on August 4 and has looked better at the plate since. But he's still not the same player he was a season ago, and he definitely hasn't built on last year's breakthrough. If anything, he's moved to the back of the line among Miami's young hopefuls.

Marlins Still Have Faith

Ramirez celebrates in the Miami dugout | Credit: Brett Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the drop in production, Marlins management feels like the best is yet to come for their young, still-developing player. In the opinion of president of baseball operations Peter Bendix and Marlins manager Clayton McCullough, they haven't given up hope when it comes to Ramirez.

"“We know Gus is somebody that can hit," Bendix has said about Ramirez, per an MLB.com article at the time of his demotion. "We know that the catching has gotten better.”

It would be a great bonus for the Fish if his bat does devlop. With the influx of young talent and the Marlins on the way up in the baseball pecking order, it will be interesting to see how their struggling second-year player performs in year three of his MLB journey.