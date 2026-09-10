Marlins' Joe Mack Is Becoming Much More Than Just a Promising Rookie

Joe Mack put on a show on Wednesday against the New York Mets, giving everyone a glimpse of what he could become.

The 23-year-old catcher went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. It was still a wild game for the team, which ultimately lost 15-14.

After Wednesday's performance, Mack is up to 13 home runs and 46 RBI over his rookie season.

In total, his overall offensive numbers aren’t overly impressive with a slash line of .238/.287/.414 and a .701 OPS through 94 games.

But you have to look beyond the stats to see the whole picture.

Joe Mack Making Impact Behind the Plate

New York Mets first baseman Christopher Morel (28) slides at home plate and scores against Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack (80) Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack got his call-up on May 4. He came as a result of his performance and that of Agustin Ramirez.

Ramirez was getting the opportunity to reset in the minors. Mack was getting the chance to show that he belonged in the Majors.

Miami was struggling badly to control the running game. Mack’s defense provided the answer. After catching 94 games in the last four months, he has established himself as much more than just a temporary solution for the Marlins.

Going back to the stats, by mid-August, Mack ranked first among National League catchers with eight Fielding Run Value and led all MLB catchers with 19 runners caught stealing.

Statcast credits Mack with eight Catching Runs this season, including four from framing and three from throwing.

In August, Manager Clayton McCullough acknowledged the impact Mack was making.

“What Joe has brought, we’ve seen it,” McCullough told MLB.com. He went on to say that Miami’s pitching and overall play ahd improved since Mack’s arrival to the team.

Mack’s Offensive Potential Starting to Show

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His offensive stats show that the rookie still has room to improve. Mack has a .287 OBP and 76 strikeouts in the 2026 season over 297 plate appearances.

Still, his power is hard to ignore.

He has 13 home runs over 273 at-bats, and there have been more encouraging signs recently. Mack is hitting .268 with 10 RBI over his last 15 games and .286 over the last seven.

Wednesday, he showed even more promise.

Elite defense, together with above-average power from the catching position, could make him very valuable to the team in the future.

Mack entered 2026 as one of the most valued prospects within the organization. Less than five months after making his MLB debut, he is 94 games in and has certainly established himself as a key piece of the Marlins going forward.

Mack has rid himself of the “promising prospect” title and has been elevated to a key piece that the Marlins can build around from 2027 and beyond.