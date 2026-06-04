Why Marlins’ loanDepot Park May Host Another Major Non-Baseball Event

Earlier in 2026 loanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins, hosted a hockey game.

It sounds odd. Hockey at a baseball stadium in south Florida? Well, the stadium has hosted off-script events before. The hockey game earlier this year was the latest edition of the NHL Winter Classic, which featured the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers. 36,153 fans poured in for a game billed as the southernmost outdoor stadium game.

The stadium has also hosted college football bowl games and even soccer games. But now they may be able to add another winter sport to the list.

Multiple outlets reported that Duke and Michigan will play the next meeting of their high-profile non-conference series at loanDepot Park later this year. The move is not official. There is a reason why both are venturing out of their geographic footprint.

Duke vs. Michigan in Miami

Michigan head coach Dusty May. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke and Michigan were supposed to play their game at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21. The two teams met last season in a non-conference showdown in February that was one of the most talked-about games before March Madness. That game was played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Madison Square Garden is considered the crown jewel of the sport and it would make sense for the Blue Devils and the Wolverines to play there.

But there’s a problem, per CBS Sports, which reported on the potential move. Duke recently signed a deal with Amazon to have three of its non-conference games broadcast by the streamer. It’s a unique deal, given that Duke’s TV rights are held by ESPN. But neutral site games have different rules. Amazon is getting Duke’s game in Las Vegas with UConn and the Blue Devils’ game with Gonzaga in Detroit. The Michigan game is the third in the package.

Fox Sports was unhappy with the arrangement because it is the Big Ten’s primary rightsholder and claims New York City as a territory because of Rutgers. The ACC, which is Duke’s conference, also claims NYC because of Syracuse. To avoid issues between the two schools and their primary TV partners they opted to move the game out of the market.

That still doesn’t explain why the game will head to loanDepot Park, right? Well, per CBS Sports, Marlins owner Bruce Sherman is an FAU season-ticket holder and before Dusty May was the coach at Michigan, he was the coach at FAU. The two are tight. That relationship is one of the drivers in putting the game there.

The deal isn’t done yet. But, assuming it is, then college basketball fans in south Florida will get to see one of the best matchups of the season right around the holidays, at the home of the Marlins.