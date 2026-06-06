Why Marlins Need to Trade Ace Sandy Alcantara at Deadline

For the past two years Sandy Alcantara has been the Miami Marlins’ biggest trade chip. The time has come for the franchise to use it.

Miami thought it was doing the right thing hanging onto Alcantara this offseason. There were certainly overtures to move him. But with Eury Pérez healthy and a host of young arms ready to work behind Alcantara, the Marlins thought they might have a shot to contend.

A push at the end of last season for the final National League wild card berth only bolstered those hopes. Now those hopes are withering. It's not just that the Marlins are nearly a half-dozen games out of the final wild-card berth. The arms they thought they had arranged to help Alcantara keep getting hurt.

For those reasons, when the trade deadline heats up next month it's time for the Marlins to move the right-hander for maximum value.

Why Trade Sandy Alcantara?

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The rotation and the pipeline are in tatters. Pérez will miss two months with a right gracilis strain. Janson Junk is on the 15-day injured list with right shin bone inflammation. Adam Mazur, who was a part-time starter last year, is out for the season after UCL reconstruction with an internal brace. The same goes for No. 2 prospect Robby Snelling, who made his MLB debut last month.

The latest hit is No. 1 prospect Thomas White, who will miss up to three months with a left shoulder capsular sprain. He could have joined the rotation at some point this season.

A look at the Marlins’ depth chart shows more starters on the IL than healthy. Alcantara is joined by Max Meyer, who has been excellent, and Tyler Phillips.

It would take a Herculean effort by the Marlins to get back into a playoff race by the All-Star break. It's entirely possible that not only will Miami be more than 14 games back in the NL East — where they were going into Saturday’s action — but that they will be more than 10 games out of the wild card. At that point, there’s no choice but to trade Alcantara.

He remains enticing to a contender. He is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA in 13 starts. He’s struck out 57 and walked 21 in 82.1 innings. He threw a complete game shutout earlier this season. He doesn’t have to walk into a new team and be the No. 1 guy, as he’s been in Miami for years. He would just have to fit in.

The return could be significant — anywhere from three to five prospects, with at least one close to being Major League ready. It would help the Marlins restock their farm system and their pitching pipeline. It would also get Alcantara’s $21 million option for 2027 off the books.

It’s not a matter of if anymore. It’s a matter of when.