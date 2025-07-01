Apparently 'Untouchable' Marlins Player Will Make You Scratch Your Head
In spite of how well the Miami Marlins have been playing of late, they will probably still be selling off some pieces before the MLB trade deadline.
Sandy Alcantara is obviously the biggest name that could potentially be on the move, but players like Edward Cabrera, Jesus Sanchez and Anthony Bender stand a sizeable chance of being dealt, as well.
But are there any Marlins players that are completely untouchable between now and July 31?
While Eury Perez, Agustin Ramirez and perhaps Kyle Stowers are probably the first names that come to mind, Alex Krutchik of Fish on First has revealed a very strange name on his list of Miami talents that should unquestionably stay put: third baseman Connor Norby.
Interestingly enough, Krutchik also named Perez and Ramirez as untouchables, but he omitted Stowers' name. So apparently, he feels Norby is a more important piece than Stowers.
The Marlins acquired both Stowers and Norby in a deadline trade with the Baltimore Orioles last summer, but while Stowers has posted an impressive .855 OPS thus far in 2025, Norby has struggled with a .243/.294/.358 slash line. It's not like he has been any good defensively, either.
Both Stowers and Norby were top prospects in the Orioles' system, but at this point, only one of them seems to be materializing.
Norby does own a lifetime .863 OPS in the minors, so perhaps he will break out eventually, but right now, it's hard to call the 25-year-old "untouchable" in any way, shape or form.
Does that mean Miami should aim to shop Norby in the coming weeks? Absolutely not, especially considering this trade value is incredibly low at this point. But if a team came along and presented a nice offer for the former second-round pick? There would be no reason for the Marlins not to consider it and potentially pull the trigger.
