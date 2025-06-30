Unthinkable Marlins Trade Candidate Would Set the Market Ablaze
The Miami Marlins are actually rolling right now, having won seven straight games with the MLB trade deadline looming. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the Marlins aren't going to sell.
Miami has numerous players it is expected to seriously field trade offers for in the coming weeks, and while Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera and Jesus Sanchez seem like the most obvious choices, one analyst has pitched a rather stunning potential trade candidate for the Fish: Agustin Ramirez.
In a piece where Fish On First writers were asked to name which Marlins players are untouchable between now and July 31, Ely Sussman revealed that he actually thinks Ramirez could get dealt in the right situation.
"Only Eury Perez is off limits. Agustin Ramírez has awesome potential, but no front office should be completely close-minded about parting with a long-term designated hitter," Sussman wrote.
The Marlins acquired Ramirez in a trade that sent Jazz Chisholm to the New York Yankees last summer. A top prospect entering the 2025 campaign, Ramirez was called up to the big leagues in late April and owns a .790 OPS, having smashed 12 home runs to go along with 33 RBI.
The catch with Ramirez, however, is that he is a poor defensive catcher, which is why Sussman feels Miami should be open to potentially moving him.
Does that mean the Marlins are going to be shipping Ramirez out over the next month? Certainly not, but perhaps Miami would be more amenable to listening to offers on the 23-year-old due to his defensive deficiencies.
One thing is for sure, though: Ramirez looks like an absolute stud who could potentially anchor the middle of the Marlins' lineup for years to come.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Budding Star Makes Incredible Franchise History
MORE Miami Marlins Could Throw Major Curveball at MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Marlins' Compelling Trade Candidate is Becoming Untouchable
MORE: Marlins Are Only Team To Accomplish Impressive Feat This MLB Season
MORE: Miami Marlins Slugger Expected to be Traded to Startling Team