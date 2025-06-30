Miami Marlins Could Throw Major Curveball at MLB Trade Deadline
In case you haven't noticed, the Miami Marlins are rolling, having won seven straight games — nine in a row on the road — to kind of, sort of work themselves back into the National League Wild Card race.
Now, are the Marlins going to make the playoffs? Probably not. This team still has far too many holes, not to mention a plethora of injuries that are almost sure to put a cap on its current run.
However, there is also a chance that Miami's recent surge could significantly alter its MLB trade deadline plans, more in terms of how the Marlins view their future.
Miami was never planning on contending in 2025. That much was obvious. However, with young hitters like Agustin Ramirez, Kyle Stowers and Otto Lopez developing as well as Edward Cabrera finally finding his groove on the mound, the Marlins are suddenly interesting for 2026.
Sandy Alcantara will have a full year under his belt in his recent from Tommy John surgery at that point, and Eury Perez will also have plenty of mileage since the same procedure. The Marlins will also be getting Ryan Weathers, Max Meyer and Braxton Garrett back on the mound, not to mention top prospects such as Thomas White in the mix.
Taking that into consideration, could Miami simply opt to retain Alcantara and Cabrera and decide to run it back for next season with some shrewd additions here and there? Remember: the two pitchers are under team control through 2027 and 2028, respectively, so the Fish do not have to be in any particular rush to trade either of them.
Obviously, the Marlins' incredibly checkered history makes them a very plausible selling candidate regardless. Miami doesn't typically spend money, so perhaps the very idea of the front office deciding to make a push for next season is whimsical, at best.
But there is no denying that the Marlins have shown that they aren't completely terrible. They aren't the Colorado Rockies (who ironically swept Miami recently), nor are they the Chicago White Sox. They actually have a significant amount of talent on their roster, and had it not been for a devastating wave of injuries to hit their starting rotation over the last couple of years, you really have to wonder what the Marlins could have done this season.
All of that being said, contenders around baseball are counting on Miami to make most of its top players available between now and July 31, and it may not be a slam dunk that the Marlins follow suit.
