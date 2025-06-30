Miami Marlins Budding Star Makes Incredible Franchise History
The Miami Marlins have won their last seven games, which is the longest winning streak in MLB. The key behind this stretch has been Miami's offense, which has somehow looked unstoppable over the last week.
One player who has really shone over this recent stretch is Otto Lopez, and the budding star just made some incredible franchise history.
Per Miami Marlins Communications, Lopez is the first player in team history to score 10 or more runs, record 13 or more hits, and drive in 15 or more runs in a seven-game span.
During this stretch, Lopez is hitting .422 with an OBP of .500 and an SLG of .700, including four extra-base hits.
The past week has been just one snippet from an overall stellar month for Lopez. In June, the infield recorded an OPS of .812, the highest among qualified players on the Marlins.
This is a pretty impressive stat line and accomplishment for the young slugger, considering players such as Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Cabrera, and Gary Shefflined played for the team during their prime.
Lopez is in his second full season with the Marlins and has been one of the team's biggest bright spots in what has largely been a couple of rough years in terms of the win-and-loss column.
Since 2024, Lopez has been hitting .266/.320/.383 with an OPS of .723, and the 26-year-old is quickly becoming a key piece to Miami's core in their rebuild.
Even though the Marlis may already be out of the playoff picture, continuing to watch Lopez's development and growth will be an exciting storyline during the rest of the season.
