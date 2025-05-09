Analyst offers bold prediction for New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso is reaching new heights for the New York Mets this season.
Across his seven professional seasons, Alonso has never had a month like he just had. The Polar Bear took home the National League Player of the Month for April, batting .346 and soaring to the top of the NL in nearly every statistical category at the plate.
But the Mets slugger hasn't shown any signs of slowing down through the first two weeks of May, tallying two home runs and six RBI in the last seven games. Alonso's performance has already put him in the early NL MVP conversation, but there have been new predictions for his end-of-year accolades. In a new article, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Shusterman predicted that the Mets' first baseman would take home the NL Triple Crown.
As Shusterman indicates, it would not have been a massive surprise to see Alonso lead the NL in home runs and RBI. The righty has always been a tremendous power hitter, and a great season at the plate would certainly put him in contention for two-thirds of the Triple Crown. Rather, it's Alonso's staggering leap in batting average that makes his start so impressive and makes this bold prediction plausible.
Alonso is a career .252/.344/.520 hitter in the regular season. As of Friday, the 30-year-old is second in the NL with a .328 average and has maintained his power numbers, leading the NL in slugging percentage (.635) and tied for first in RBI (34) and doubles (13).
His improved average can be traced to excellent plate discipline; he's currently posting career-low whiff (21.6%) and strikeout (17.2%) rates. Alonso is making more contact, but hasn't sacrificed any power, hitting the ball with a career-best 94.9 MPH average exit velocity. Teammate Francisco Lindor said it best: Alonso has become a "high-average hitter that has a lot of pop."
To further round out his fantastic start, Alonso has been getting on base even when he doesn't make contact. The Polar Bear has 26 walks for a 15.4% walk rate; he only has three more strikeouts than walks so far this year. Along with his high batting average, Alonso has an NL-best .450 on-base percentage.
Alonso completed one leg of the Triple Crown in 2019 when he set an NL rookie record with his league-best 53 home runs, and put himself in contention again in 2022 when he led the NL with 131 RBI. Now that Alonso has evolved into a player who can hit for power and average, the achievement is within his reach.