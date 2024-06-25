Angels All-Star Could Be Traded Soon; Should Mets Join Sweepstakes?
The New York Mets have started to look like a team that could end up buying rather than holding a firesale this summer at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The deadline quickly is approaching and perception around the Mets certainly has shifted over the last few weeks. New York had one of the worst records in the National League and now is in contention for a Wild Card spot.
There still is about six weeks to go until the trade deadline but if the Mets can keep the good times rolling, they could look to add. One area that has been mentioned as a spot the Mets could improve is the bullpen.
New York currently has the 11th-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.54 and could use a boost this summer. There surely will be plenty of arms available for the Mets if they decide to buy. They don't need to add a closer with Edwin Díaz in the mix so adding a depth option could be the best bet.
One player who was suggested as a possible trade candidate this summer is Los Angeles Angels hurler Matt Moore by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Angels signed Moore to a one-year, $9 million deal on Jan. 27, and while the 35-year-old struggled during the first month and a half (7.02 ERA in 16 2/3 innings through May 20), he’s allowed just two earned runs over his past 11 innings (1.64 ERA) dating back to May 21," Feinsand said. "Moore is still effective against lefties (.191/.292/.357), and he could provide bullpen depth for a contender."
The one-time All-Star had a rough start to the season but has turned things around of late and could help the Mets' bullpen if they wanted to get a deal done.
