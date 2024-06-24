Mets Superstar Linked To Cross-Town Rival Again In Possible Deadline Stunner
The New York Mets have turned things around recently so the club's trade deadline plans aren't as clear any more.
If you were to ask what the Mets were planning to do around the trade deadline a month ago, the clear answer would be a firesale. The National League is having a down year overall and the Mets still were toward the bottom of the standings.
New York has completely turned things around of late, though, and now it isn't as clear. The Mets could go either. There are about six weeks to go until the deadline and if the Mets keep winning, they certainly could add rather than subtract.
But, if things take a turn for the worst again, a firesale could still be in the cards. It will be an interesting few weeks and the biggest name on the Mets' roster to keep an eye on is star first baseman Pete Alonso.
He has been in trade rumors on numerous occasions this season and it's unclear what will happen with him. If he were to be moved, a handful of teams certainly would be interested and the New York Yankees have popped up as an option.
A trade with the Yankees should be considered extremely unlikely, but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer mentioned a deal as an option.
"It's 'World Series or bust' every year in the Bronx, but especially so in 2024," Rymer said. "With Juan Soto due for free agency this winter, the Yankees have an opportunity that must not be wasted. They Should Go Get: Pete Alonso, New York Mets. Is this a crazy idea? It feels like a crazy idea.
"But it's also a good one, as putting Alonso with Soto, Aaron Judge, and (when healthy) Giancarlo Stanton would give the Yankees a truly fearsome offensive foursome that they could hope to ride deep into October."
Alonso could help a lot of teams, but if the Mets keep one winning he won't be going anywhere.
