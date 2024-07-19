Blockbuster New York Mets Trade Proposal Lands Huge Haul for Star
The New York Mets have bounced back-and-forth between trading Pete Alonso for the past few weeks, but a trade partner could potentially come with an offer that's too good to turn down in an effort to push a trade.
One team that may be desperate enough is the Houston Astros. Their first base situation is bad to a point where they could get desperate.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with a trade proposal that may be good enough to push Houston over the edge.
The deal would see New York send Alonso to the Astros in return for shortstop Brice Matthews, outfielder Zach Cole and right-handed pitcher Miguel Ullola.
Matthews and Cole are both top-five prospects in the Houston farm system, getting that from a team for a player that is essentially just a rental would be a great return on value.
The Astros drafted Matthews in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft and his transition to the minor leagues has been ideal. Across all three levels that he's competed in this season, he has a slashing line of .276/.397/.481 with eight homeruns and 17 stolen bases.
He was drafted with the hopes of becoming a power-hitting infielder and that certainly looks like a realistic outcome. His last season at Nebraska saw him complete a 20-20 season.
The 22-year-old has been a great athlete since his days as a Texas high school football phenom. Along with his bat developing, he has a very high potential with his glove as well.
Cole is another power-hitter that has the potential to become a gold-glover at any of the outfield spots. He has the speed to excel at center field as well as a more-than-great arm.
His defensive prowess has never been in question, more-so just wondering how his bat pans out. He's done well at the Double-A level, slashing a .263/.378/.474 line. He hit 19 home runs last season with 37 swiped bags, making him another potential 20-20 player at least.
Ullola is a flame-throwing reliever prospect. His off-speed stuff hasn't come together yet, but does hold some potential that's mostly tied up with his fastball.
The 22-year-old reached Double-A this past season and has had a 4.43 ERA as a starter with 11.6 K/9. It's been by far his best season and should have any potential suitors intrigued by what he could offer out of the pen.
For a player that could leave next season in Alonso, grabbing these three would be worth having to figure out something new at first base for the rest of the year. If they do plan on reaching an extension with the slugger, though, it may be smart to stick with that plan.