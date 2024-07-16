Mets’ Pete Alonso Breaks Silence on ‘Disappointing’ Home Run Derby Performance
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso competed in his fifth MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night.
After winning the event in 2019 and 2021, Alonso was looking to join baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. as the only other three-time Home Run Derby champion in MLB history.
Alas, Alonso put on the poorest derby performance of his career.
The “Polar Bear” was bounced from the competition after one round, hitting 12 home runs. The only player who hit less than Alonso was Baltimore Orioles’ sensation Gunnar Henderson, who finished the contest with 11 big flies.
Alonso spoke with the media after his performance. When asked what went wrong during the event, he said, “I just didn’t think I squared up enough baseballs at the right launch angle,” per the New York Post.
“Obviously, I didn’t put my best foot forward today and it’s disappointing,” Alonso added. “But, for me, it’s just a blessing and so much fun being out here. I’m out here competing but at the end of the day it wasn’t my day and I hope whoever the winner is they enjoy it.”
Alonso was being thrown to by former Mets hitting coach Dave Jauss. Jauss, 67, threw for Alonso during both the 2021 derby (which he won) and also during the 2022 derby in Los Angeles.
The Home Run Derby’s color commentators Eduardo Perez and Todd Frazier noted that Jauss was throwing the ball especially soft to Alonso and that many of the pitches were jamming the slugger.
Although Alonso made it clear that Monday’s performance won’t stop him from competing in the event again.
“This is an event that I’ve really admired since I was a kid, so I’m basically doing it for my seven or eight-year-old self,” he said, per SNY. “It’s a blessing to be out here and to perform, it’s a super fun event and I love competing in it, so yeah there’s definitely more in there.”
Alonso can redeem himself during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.