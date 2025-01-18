Blue Jays Still Showing Interest in Mets Free Agent Pete Alonso
As the Pete Alonso saga continues, it's becoming increasingly likely that he will not return to the New York Mets.
The slugger had rejected New York's counter offer earlier this week, which was roughly in the $68-70 million range over three years with opt-outs. Since then, the Mets have effectively pivoted away from their beloved first baseman.
Despite the seemingly ugly breakup with his original team, Alonso still has plenty of other suitors to choose from as his initially slow-moving market gains more momentum. Insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Thursday that three teams are interested in Alonso's services, one of them being the Toronto Blue Jays; on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed that the Blue Jays are still looking at Alonso, along with fellow power-hitting free agent Anthony Santander and "significant starters and relievers".
The Blue Jays, who were major players in both the Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki sweepstakes this offseason, are perhaps looking at Alonso as a replacement for incumbent first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; the Mets themselves have checked in on Guerrero's trade availability, as Toronto desperately looks to give their franchise star a contract extension before February 17.
Alonso's 2024 season with the Mets was likely the worst season of his career so far. Although he still hit 34 home runs and drove in 88 runs, those are both the lowest totals he's compiled in a full 162-game season, while his .788 OPS is a career-low regardless of season length. Nonetheless, the first baseman hit 226 career homers before turning 30, and all of his projected stats for 2025 see him launching at least 36 homers. If Alonso can consistently hit 30 home runs or more across a season, that is production that any team would love.
If Alonso were to sign with the Blue Jays, he would likely split time between first base and DH with Guerrero in 2025; Guerrero could additionally be used at third base, although he only played 12 games there last season and was atrocious when he played it full-time in 2019 (-20 outs above average, -3 defensive runs saved, -15 fielding runs).
The Mets may be reluctant to give Alonso a contract due to next year's surplus of first basemen in free agency, which Guerrero will headline alongside Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami. But regardless of whether Alonso signs with the Blue Jays or another club, New York will likely roll with Mark Vientos as their 2025 first baseman while having prospects Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio duke it out for the third base job.