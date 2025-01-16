Inside The Mets

Pete Alonso Engaged in Talks With Blue Jays, Two Other Teams

Former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is attracting interest from several teams in free agency.

Jun 4, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after a video replay reversal calls out Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The ongoing negotiations between the New York Mets and former Mets slugger Pete Alonso seem to be coming to a head.

Since the two sides haven't been able to come to terms yet, it was reported on January 15 that New York had checked in with the Toronto Blue Jays about slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; perhaps eyeing a trade for the slugger in case Alonso signs elsewhere in free agency.

However, a January 16 report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon revealed that Toronto also has its eyes on Alonso.

"Alonso’s market is heating up, with three teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, engaged in discussions for the power-hitting first baseman, league sources said," the article wrote. "If the Blue Jays landed Alonso, they’d still prefer to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a person familiar with the club’s thinking said. Guerrero played 12 games at third base last year, and he and Alonso could serve as the club’s designated hitters.

"Meanwhile, the New York Mets want a resolution, as the New York Post first reported. As of early Thursday morning, people briefed on the matter said a financial hurdle still existed between the two sides. The Mets are in active talks with other players and it would be difficult to fit Alonso into their plans if they strike a deal in other pursuits, a person familiar with the Mets’ plans said," the article added.

About a week ago, it appeared that Alonso's camp was giving the Mets exclusive negotiating rights. That has clearly changed.

There's no current indication who the other two teams are that are speaking with Alonso, and whether one of them includes the Mets. Regardless, the Alonso sweepstakes is picking up steam.

