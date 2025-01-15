Mets Have Reportedly Checked in on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The New York Mets are still deep in contract negotiations with superstar slugger Pete Alonso. However, the two sides haven't come to a deal yet. And it seems like the longer they take to iron out contract details that both sides are content with, the greater chance there is for Alonso to end up elsewhere.
If the Polar Bear were to sign with another team, the Mets would likely want to replace his bat in the starting lineup. And according to a January 15 article from SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino, the Mets have expressed interest in one of baseball's best right-handed power hitters.
"The Mets have spoken with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter about Guerrero, league sources say, though those sources characterized the conversations as 'checking in,'" Martino wrote.
However, Martino quickly conveyed that as it currently stands, a "Mets/Guerrero fit remains in the realm of fantasy baseball."
He then added, "It is far from certain that Guerrero will even be available in a trade, or that the Mets will have room left in the budget after signing other hitters and relievers. League sources who have spoken with Toronto this month say that the club is still weighing whether to extend their first baseman. Guerrero recently set a deadline of the first full day of spring training, saying that he will cut off extension talks at that point.
"A 25-year-old slugger set to become a free agent next year, Guerrero will earn a rich contract but will probably not see a Juan Soto-like market develop," Martino continued. "His production has been somewhat inconsistent, and his profile -- righty-hitting corner guy with a big frame -- is out of vogue in baseball at the top of the market."
"If the Jays do not lock him up, there will be no shortage of Guerrero/Mets speculation over the next year."
Soto and Guerrero hitting back-to-back in the Mets' lineup is a terrifying prospect for opposing teams. However, Mets fans will most likely have to wait at least another year before this terrifying prospect becomes a realistic possibility.