Mets face this immediate challenge in series opener against Braves
For the first time this season, the New York Mets are returning to the ballpark where they clinched a postseason berth last year.
New York begins its six-game road trip on Tuesday with the first of three games against the Atlanta Braves. The Amazins' will look to snap their three-game losing streak and avoid dropping four straight games for the first time all season.
Despite the Braves enduring a disappointing season at 31-38, the Mets know that playing at Truist Park, no matter where Atlanta sits in the NL East standings, is no picnic. Over the last couple of seasons, it has been known as the Mets' "house of horrors," where the team has greatly struggled.
The Mets are looking to change that narrative during this series, but the Braves will make the opening game as challenging as possible by throwing out a pitcher who has had New York's number in his limited history against them.
Taking the mound for Atlanta is an up-and-coming ace in Spencer Schwellenbach. After stringing together a great rookie season in the major leagues last year, Schwellenbach has replicated that success by going 5-4 in 14 starts thus far with a 3.11 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 84 strikeouts across 89.2 innings. The righty hurler is also coming off his first career complete game in his previous start against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 11, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out nine.
Schwellenbach has also seemingly dominated the Mets when he has taken the mound against them. In his three career starts against New York, the 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 20 strikeouts. The righty hurler has also gone seven innings in all three of his starts against the Mets, giving up just nine hits combined in those outings; while this included the wild September 30 game that saw the Mets clinch a playoff berth, the offense was dead silent until Schwellenbach departed after seven innings of one-run ball.
Meanwhile, New York will have David Peterson start for them on Tuesday. The lefty is coming off his first career complete-game shutout in his previous outing; if Peterson continues to pitch well, then it's up to the lineup to give him run support.
The Mets enter this series having seen both their pitching and offense struggle over the weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays. They have also seen their lead in the NL East diminish to just two games over the Philadelphia Phillies.
In what is perhaps the Mets' most critical stretch of regular-season games, they have to figure out Schwellenbach, as he has seemingly been at his best against them.