Young Mets core offensively silent during team's rough patch
It is no secret that June has been unkind to the New York Mets.
Having lost eight of their last nine games, the Mets are really seeing their first signs of humanity and struggle in 2025. Almost the entire team has been slumping across this stretch, and it's been especially notable with New York's younger players.
The young core that the Mets have been developing over the last several years has been a hot topic surrounding the team. A few years ago this group was known as the "Baby Mets", and right now they are living up to that childlike nickname despite flickers of greatness, with a startling lack of offense coming from this group.
Francisco Alvarez has been a constant in the Mets lineups for the past two years, but his struggles throughout 2025 have made him unrecognizable. Alvarez, who hit 25 home runs in 2023, has looked so lost that the Mets sent him down to the minor leagues to hopefully solve some of his offensive and even defensive problems.
While Alvarez is getting the chance to get back to his game away from the team, there are several other guys that are experiencing similar issues in 2025.
Mark Vientos is close to returning to the team after a hamstring injury left him sidelined. Vientos is another Met who has seen his luck change this season; after breaking out last year, the 25-year-old is hitting just .230 with six home runs in 53 games. Hopefully Vientos will see improvement upon returning from injury, but it's obvious that what once worked for him isn't working anymore.
Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Ronny Mauricio have all been experiencing these issues as well, combining for lackluster production. In his last 30 games, Baty has been hitting .189 with three homers. He has his moments and have been defensively sound at third base, but he has really dropped off at the plate.
The same goes for Acuña and Mauricio. The Mets have been able to utilize them, but they haven't made any noticeable impact on the team. With Vientos' return on the horizon, the Mets chose to send
Acuña down to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
With the Mets struggling to produce on all cylinders, they desperately need this group to contribute to the cause. Unfortunately, they have failed to keep the offense afloat, and it's obvious that something needs to change.
That change may come from slotting in Starling Marte over some of these young guys, sending someone down (in the case of Alvarez and Acuña), or just making them ride the bench when they are not playing well. Whatever the solution is, it certainly is not to rely on the "Baby Mets" right now.