Buck Showalter Makes Bold Claim About Mets Superstar's MVP Hopes
After starting the first 57 games of the 2024 MLB season with a 24-33 record, the New York Mets have rebounded by producing an impressive 49-31 record and looking like one of baseball's best teams in the process.
While many players have been crucial to New York's winning ways this summer, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is at the forefront. The 30-year-old has been swinging the ball extremely well all summer, posting an elite .871 OPS in June, a .941 OPS and 9 home runs in July, and a .939 OPS in August.
This insane stretch has turned Lindor into a leading candidate for NL MVP. In fact, most sportsbooks currently have Lindor in second place in NL MVP voting, only behind Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
While Ohtani is a massive favorite (around -4000) to secure the award, MLB icon and former Mets manger Buck Showalter believes that Lindor is more deserving.
During a September 2 appearance on MLB Tonight, Showalter said, "I'd go with Lindor [for MVP]. I'd go with Lindor impacting things. I know too much about what he does in the clubhouse, and the guy is there in front of his locker every day, accountable baseball player, just concentrated on playing shortstop. He makes his teammates better."
Showalter knows what Lindor is like in the clubhouse because he managed the Mets from 2022-23. He won NL Manager of the Year in 2022, and has won the prestigious award three other times in his esteemed MLB managerial career.
In other words, Showalter knows his stuff.
When comparing Lindor to Ohtani (who primarily plays DH for the Dodgers), Showalter said, "[Lindor] can go 0-for-4 and win a game, those DHs can’t go 0-for-4 and win a game.”
Regardless of whether Lindor ends up winning NL MVP, he has certainly been the MVP for a Mets team that looks primed for a serious run at the postseason.