Clay Holmes surpasses major milestone in latest start for Mets

Clay Holmes surpassed a major milestone in his start for the Mets on Sunday.

Logan VanDine

Jun 1, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The transition from reliever to starting pitcher for Clay Holmes has certainly paid off for the New York Mets, with Sunday's outing being no different.

In his 12th start of the season for the Mets, Holmes worked around giving up two home runs to go seven innings in a start for the first time in his career. The righty also struck out three batters to help lift New York to a 5-3 win and series sweep against the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies.

Holmes, who signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets during the offseason that contains an opt-out after the 2026 season, has been everything the Amazin's could have hoped out of their rotation, especially since they have been without three starters already this season.

After Sunday's start, the 32-year-old is now 6-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 59 strikeouts in an already career-high 67.1 innings pitched.

"I thought he was really, really good," Carlos Mendoza said of Holmes' start. "I thought the life on all of his pitches, the four-seam, the two-seam, other than the two pitches they hit for homers, the sliders, the change-up and I thought he elevated the four-seam quickly. The whole time I'm watching him, with the way that the ball was coming out, it had life, he was really good."

As Holmes continues to improve and go deeper into outings each start, the Mets' rotation continues to look like one of the most sustainable and reliable ones in all of baseball. Sunday's win lowered New York's team ERA from 2.88 to 2.85, which remains the best in the majors; Holmes and the rotation boasts a 2.91 ERA, which is the second best in MLB (behind only the Texas Rangers) and tops in the National League.

With Paul Blackburn set to make his season debut on Monday and Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas working their way back, this rotation will only improve for the Mets.

