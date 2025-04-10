Could New York Mets go after Orioles outfielder at trade deadline?
Two weeks into the regular season, the New York Mets have strung together a nice start to their 2025 campaign.
Despite being without their starting second baseman and catcher, as well as two starting pitchers, New York is currently 8-4 as they get ready to embark on a six-game road trip, which begins in a rare stop in Sacramento this weekend to take on the Athletics.
However, even with the Mets' encouraging start to the young season, they have seen some of their players struggle to begin the year, with Brett Baty being no exception.
While Baty's slow start is concerning as he's gone just 3-for-27 (.111) at the plate thus far, the Mets have also had their two center fielders, Tyrone Taylor and Jose Siri, struggle offensively; the two of them are a combined 5-for-43 at the plate (.116) with just one extra-base hit. With both Taylor and Siri mired in slumps, resulting in a lack of production from the bottom of the batting order, could the Amazins' make a push and acquire this slugging outfielder at the trade deadline?
In an April 10 article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller suggested that Baltimore Orioles center fielder Tyler O'Neill is a possible trade option for the Amazins' this season, citing center field as a position of "clear need" for the ballclub.
"With left fielder Brandon Nimmo more than capable of playing center, the Mets do have the flexibility to pursue either a CF or LF," Miller wrote. "Both the Orioles and [San Francisco] Giants have multiple outfielders who are likely headed for free agency this winter."
Even though Miller also floated San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski as a trade candidate for the Mets, with him set to be a free agent this winter, O'Neill could potentially be on the move around the deadline for this particular season. Even though he is in the first year of a three-year, $49.5 million contract he signed with Baltimore during the offseason, the 29-year-old does have an opt-out in his deal after this season.
O'Neill has gotten off to a hot start at the plate for the Orioles; in 11 games thus far, he's slashed .316/.386/.526 with one home run and seven RBI. But with the Orioles' pitching staff already dealing with multiple injuries, that could determine where they stand in the playoff picture around the trade deadline.
If Baltimore's path to the playoffs at the deadline is a difficult one, it would not be surprising if teams call the Orioles about O'Neill's availability, including the Mets.