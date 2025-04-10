NL foe among 3 teams deemed candidates to sign ex-Mets slugger
Former New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez still has not found a home this season. The 37-year-old remains a free agent despite being one of the most consistent hitters over the past decade, including producing a .726 OPS during the 2024 campaign with New York.
There's little doubt that Martinez's best days are behind him. However, given his veteran clubhouse presence and leadership combined with raw power, it's surprising that a team hasn't taken a chance on him yet.
It's hard to imagine Martinez will remain unsigned for the entire 2025 season, especially once teams begin suffering injuries to players in the middle of their lineups. And in an April 8 article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed three teams he sees as candidates to scoop Martinez up.
"After receiving five consecutive All-Star nods from 2018-23, Martinez had to wait until late in spring training last March before he signed a one-year, $12 million deal to become the Mets' DH," Miller wrote.
"For the first half of the season, it looked like he was worth it. His streak of All-Star nods came to an end, but he entered the All-Star break with an .806 OPS—compared to Francisco Lindor's .784 and Pete Alonso's .772 marks.
Read more: Mets were atop Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s free agency 'wish list', per insider
"However, his OPS plummeted to .593 in August and September. Teams are seemingly concerned that Father Time has caught up with the slugger, who turns 38 in a few months," he continued.
"It doesn't help matters that Martinez is exclusively a DH these days... That rules out any team who already has a batter who basically cannot play the field, which includes the Dodgers, Braves, Phillies, Astros and Rangers. But come on, the Mariners couldn't use him with Rowdy Tellez and Mitch Garver among their DH rotation? Or the Padres, who have soon-to-be 41-year-old Yuli Gurriel as the right-handed half of their DH platoon?"
Miller then cited the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, and Minnesota Twins as three candidates to sign Martinez.
Martinez has absolutely crushed the Padres in his career, hitting .320 with a 1.056 OPS, 12 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 19 runs scored in 35 games against them. That alone might convince San Diego to give him a shot.