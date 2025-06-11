Could this Mets pitching prospect be promoted to Triple-A?
New York Mets' pitching prospect Jonah Tong has been nearly untouchable in Double-A this season.
In 11 starts for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the 21-year-old has a 1.99 ERA with 91 strikeouts to just 27 hits across 54.1 innings. Tong finished his most recent outing with four hits, one run, and eight Ks on 92 pitches (62 strikes). With his dominance, it won't be surprising if the right-hander forces his way to a Triple-A promotion soon.
Typically, Double-A is where most high-end pitching prospects do the bulk of their development. Teams will look for extended dominance at this lower level and use Triple-A as the final refinement period, often a quick stop before a big league call-up.
So a move to Triple-A would be a massive statement about Tong's standing in the farm system and a big step in his career, but it's hard to argue that he doesn't deserve it. The former seventh-round draft pick has seven starts with at least eight strikeouts this season and earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month honors for May.
Early in the month, Tong hit his pitch count and was pulled with just one out remaining in what became a combined 7-inning perfect game. The righty dazzled with 13 strikeouts and 18 whiffs on 99 pitches.
The argument against promoting the young pitcher would be protecting his trade value. If the Mets want to include Tong as a piece in a deal at the trade deadline, it would be wise to keep him in Double-A, where he has been untouchable, instead of exposing him to potential challenges at the Triple-A level.
Tong also has some issues with control, averaging 4.8 walks per 9 innings this season. But with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas close to finishing their rehab assignments, it could be the perfect time to elevate the club's No. 2 pitching prospect to the next level of minor league play.