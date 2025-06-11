Could this Mets pitching prospect be promoted to Triple-A?

Jonah Tong keeps twirling gems, lowering his ERA to 1.99 for Double-A @RumblePoniesBB 💎



5.1 IP | 4 H | 1 R | 2 BB | 8 K



The Top 100 prospect (@Mets) is up to 91 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings this season. pic.twitter.com/LYbNCpZaVo