New York Mets top prospect earns Minor League Pitcher of the Week
This pitching prospect just keeps turning heads in the New York Mets farm system.
Top prospect Jonah Tong has earned the honor of the Mets Minor League Pitcher of the Week after his latest standout performance on the mound.
In Tong's last start, the right-hander hurled five shutout innings and did not allow a hit for the second time this season. He also struck out 11 batters in the process on his way to his fourth win of the year.
Tong, who models his mechanics after the great Tim Lincecum, pitched another no-hitter last month as well. On May 10, Tong went 6.2 innings without allowing a hit while striking out a total of 13 batters.
On the season, Tong holds a 4-3 record, a 2.02 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, 83 strikeouts and a .137 opposing batting average in 10 starts (49 innings) for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. If the 21-year-old continues to dominate, it shouldn't be too much longer before the Mets opt to promote him to Triple-A Syracuse. This could happen before the campaign's end should he keep trending in the right direction.
Tong, a seventh-round draft pick of the Mets in 2022, has risen through the ranks rather quickly in their farm system. The righty went from being unranked in the Mets' system last season to now standing as their No. 4 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
Beyond No. 2 prospect Brandon Sproat, Tong is currently the Mets' second-highest ranked pitching prospect in their system. And after another stellar start, the Mets have dished out their Minor League Pitcher of the Week honor to him.