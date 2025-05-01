Dark horse hurler 'makes sense' for Mets to pursue at trade deadline
It doesn't seem like the New York Mets need any more firepower to their starting rotation, given how their current starters have performed to this point in the season. Not to mention that Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas will be returning from injury relatively soon, making the Mets' starting corps even more crowded than it already is.
But as the old saying goes, a team can never have enough pitching. And as the Mets are currently learning with their bullpen, injuries can pile up quickly.
This is why it would be wise for the Mets' front office to monitor which pitchers become available for trade as the deadline approaches.
And in a May 1 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly cited Minnesota Twins hurler Pablo López as a potential trade option for New York.
"Given how thin the starting pitching market projects to be—especially if the Miami Marlins hold on to Alcántara—Pablo López could become one of the most attractive names available if the Twins are willing to consider offers for the 29-year-old righty," Kelly wrote.
"López is only in the second season of a four-year, $73.5 million deal, so the Twins absolutely could keep him. But prior to a recent hot streak, the Twins had been really underwhelming. They could very well be sellers... so trading López might be the best way to replenish the farm system if the Twins want to pivot.
"Who would be a fit? Well, probably just about every team in contention. We previously mentioned the Cubs, Mets, Yankees and Padres as... teams [that] would make sense for López, should he be available," Kelly added.
López (who has a 2.25 ERA through 28 innings pitched this season) is one of MLB's most underrated pitchers. Even if the Mets aren't necessarily in need of another starting pitcher, they could come calling at the trade deadline if he becomes available at an affordable price.