Insider pours cold water on Mets' potential pursuit of 2 free agent aces
The New York Mets have produced baseball's best pitching staff to this point in the 2025 season without spending big on any of the top free agent pitchers (such as Corbin Burnes, whom they faced on April 30) this past offseason.
Not chasing ace-caliber arms was clearly a conscious decision from the Mets' front office. And Mets owner Steve Cohen explained that they'll stick with this strategy during his April 28 interview inThe Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman by saying, "One of my things I always wanted, was our ability to improve players, because I think that gives you a competitive advantage. And we're doing that on the pitching side.
"You can find interesting opportunities if you believe you can improve players. And so we're doing that well. So that's a strategy we're going to continue to deploy," he added.
This upcoming offseason's starting pitcher market isn't quite as good as it was last season. However, there are still some clear aces available.
And if Cohen's words weren't clear enough, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman asserted in an April 30 article that just as the Mets didn't show any interest in top free agent arms like Burnes or Blake Snell last offseason, they aren't likely to pursue Astros hurler Framber Valdez or Padres pitcher Dylan Cease, who are arguably the two best free agent pitchers this offseason, either.
While this isn't necessarily what Mets fans want to hear at this point, they can take solace in the fact that the team has proven time and time again they they don't need a bona fide ace to produce an elite starting staff.