Pete Alonso sends 7-word message about Mets future after home run record
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit the 253rd home run of his MLB career (all of which have come with the Mets) against the Atlanta Braves on August 12, thus making him the Mets franchise leader in home runs. And he wasn't done there, as he also smacked home run No. 254 later on in the game.
Alonso was already one of the most beloved Mets players in recent memory before reaching this home run milestone. His demeanor and track record of success since making his MLB debut have endeared him to New York's fan base, who couldn't have been happier for him achieving this special moment on Tuesday.
Read more: Insider reveals Mets pitching prospects' impact on trade deadline strategy
Of course, Alonso nearly didn't get the chance to break the Mets' home run record, as he was a free agent last offseason, and his team and the Mets seemed far apart on negotiations up until they agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal a short time before spring training.
Pete Alonso Gets Honest About New York Mets Future
Alonso's contract includes a player opt-out after the first season. And given how well the Polar Bear has played to this point in 2025, he's essentially guaranteed to opt out, which would make him a free agent again.
But that doesn't mean Alonso wants to be done in New York. He showed his praise and sent a message about his potential future with the Mets when speaking with the media after Tuesday's win.
"There's only one way to find out," Alonso said with a smile when asked how many home runs he could end up with if he stays with the Mets long-term, per an X post from SNY.
In speaking more about his future, he added, “I love the city of New York, I love the fanbase. It’s been great. The business is the business side. If they choose to go in another direction, but for me it’s been an absolute treat and pleasure playing here. This group is really special... and was one of the biggest reasons why I came back. Not only the talent, but the people here.
"Not just on the team, the coaching staff, all of the people here that work in the clubhouse, the front office, and obviously the training room," Alonso continued.
"We just have an incredible group here that has a great purpose, and it has been great playing here. I hope it doesn’t end," he concluded.
The good news is that Mets fans can enjoy Alonso for the rest of this season before having to worry about his future in New York.