David Stearns gives candid insight into Mets’ deadline decisions
The New York Mets had perhaps their most successful trade deadline in years.
Coming in with a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, the Mets knew they had to address their two biggest areas of concern: the bullpen and center field.
President of Baseball Operations David Stearns wasted no time seizing opportunities in the trade market, acquiring hard-throwing left-hander Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles on July 25.
Then, just one day before the deadline, the Mets really made headlines by bolstering their bullpen even further, landing submariner Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants and flamethrowing right-hander Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals. Helsley, whose fastball touches triple digits, was considered one of the most coveted relievers available.
What was once one of the Mets’ biggest weaknesses, the bullpen, has now been significantly strengthened and could emerge as the team’s strongest and most dependable asset moving forward.
On deadline day, Stearns addressed the team’s other biggest need by acquiring former All-Star center fielder Cedric Mullins, also from the Orioles. Mullins provides the Mets with a strong defensive presence in center field and an upgraded bat, boosting both their offense and outfield stability.
Read More: New York Mets acquire centerfielder Cedric Mullins from Orioles
The one other area the Mets would have liked to upgrade was their starting pitching depth. However, the internal options the team currently has gave Stearns enough confidence in the rotation.
“We have confidence not only in the starters who are here... we’re also pleased with the development of how some of the guys in Triple-A are progressing. We understand that they could, may not definitely, but they could be part of the mix going forward if needed,” Stearns said.
This could mean that some of the Mets’ top prospects, like Nolan McLean or Brandon Sproat, whom the team was reluctant to trade at the deadline, might see big league time in the near future. Both players have shown promising development in the minors, and with the organization confident in their progress, there’s potential for them to contribute to the rotation if the need arises.
As for the players the Mets gave up in the Tyler Rogers deal, most notably outfielder Drew Gilbert, David Stearns acknowledged the difficulty of moving young talent but recognized that it was necessary to make a deal happen.
“We believe we traded a number of players who are going to play on TV and will continue to play on TV, and I hope they do,” Stearns said.
The Mets understood that acquiring high-level major league talent would come at a cost, and Stearns made it clear that those decisions were not made lightly.
Perhaps the most revealing aspect of Stearns’ approach to this deadline is the mindset and culture the Mets have been cultivating since Steve Cohen brought him on board — a commitment not just to compete for a single season, but to build a team that contends for the World Series year after year.
When asked how much the Mets' “window” factored into their deadline strategy, Stearns responded, “I don’t view this as ‘windows.’ Our responsibility here is to give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs and ultimately win a World Series every single year.”
Stearns’ words reveal the Mets’ ambition to build a lasting contender, not just a one-year wonder.
His moves this deadline have positioned the team well for sustained success and a real shot at bringing a World Series title back to New York for the first time since 1986.