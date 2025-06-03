Derek Jeter gets blunt about Juan Soto's sub-par Mets season
While New York Mets slugger Juan Soto seems to be catching fire over the past couple of days, he'll need to sustain a hot streak for quite a while before he reaches the expectations that fans have for him after he signed a 15-year, $765 million contract this past offseason.
Heading into New York's June 3 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soto is hitting .234 with a .794 OPS, 10 home runs, and 28 RBIs. Some have boiled Soto's (relative) hitting woes down to the pressure he's feeling to live up to such a massive contract. Not to mention that playing in New York, which is the media capital of the world, adds another layer of pressure.
Few can say they've thrived better in New York than Yankees legend Derek Jeter. And the five-time World Series champion got honest about what he has seen from Soto during a May 31 FOX Sports broadcast.
Read more: Insider asserts Mets 'would talk' about trade for Red Sox All-Star
"All the Met fans are very concerned right now, because this is the guy, the big acquisition, who is single-handedly going to take you to the World Series and help you win a World Series championship. You stole him from the Yankees, right?" Jeter said. "Is [the concern] fair? Absolutely not. But that's the expectation."
Jeter added, "[Soto] is going to be [in New York] for a long time. He's going to hit, he's gonna bounce back because he's just too good of a player."
"One other thing: They say he has struggled, the Mets are one game out of first place," Jeter continued. "So you've got to keep things in perspective. Juan Soto is gonna be just fine."
Perhaps Jeter's sentiment can quell the concerns of Mets fans that he alluded to.