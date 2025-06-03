Insider asserts Mets 'would talk' about trade for Red Sox All-Star
In a June 2 article, Dennis Lin of The Athletic conveyed that the San Diego Padres have an interest in trading for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. This didn't necessarily come as a surprise, given that the Padres were also reportedly interested in a deal for Duran last year, along with several other teams.
As the trade deadline approaches, Duran (who made his first All-Star Game appearance in 2024 and was named the All-Star Game MVP after hitting a two-run home run) appears to be among the best players who will be available on the market.
And in a June 3 episode ofThe Show: A New York Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, Heyman asserted that the New York Mets could be interested in trading for Duran.
"Would the Red Sox trade one of their outfielders [to the Mets]? I mean, because you've got Roman Anthony, who's the best prospect in baseball... he looks pretty ready to me, but I'm just looking at the stat sheet," Heyman said.
"Duran, I think Duran is out there. I think [the Mets] would talk about him," he added.
Duran hasn't performed up to his standards this season, as he's currently hitting .271 with a .734 OPS, 4 home runs, and 13 stolen bases. However, his sluggish start isn't the main reason why the Red Sox would consider trading him. Rather, it's because (as Heyman alluded to) MLB's No. 1 overall prospect, Roman Anthony, is dominating in Triple-A and appears ready to be called up.
Read more: Is Mets' 'best-kept secret' destined for All-Star appearance?
This would create a logjam in the outfield, and the Red Sox could address other holes on their roster in trading Duran.
And given how the Mets could use a reliable center fielder as they enter the postseason stretch, trading for Duran could make a lot of sense for them.