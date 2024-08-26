Does New York Mets Superstar Deserve NL MVP Over Shohei Ohtani?
The New York Mets have never had a player win National League MVP honors, but this could be the year that finally changes.
For much of the season, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has been the clear frontrunner for NL MVP. Not only did Ohtani just become the sixth player ever with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season, but the Dodgers also have MLB's best record.
However, Ohtani isn't the only National League player having an outstanding season. Francisco Lindor -- another American League transplant -- is generating some MVP buzz as well thanks to his impressive production with the Mets.
Coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign where New York finished 12 games below .500, Lindor has helped lead them back into playoff contention. Entering play on Monday, the Mets are only 2.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot with 31 games to go.
As their shortstop and leadoff hitter, Lindor is a big reason why they've stayed in contention. The 30-year-old has played in all of his team's 131 games, leading MLB in games played and plate appearances. He's also put up tremendous numbers, including 27 home runs, 25 stolen bases and an .826 OPS.
While Lindor's offensive statistics can't compete with Ohtani's, Lindor has a significant edge on defense. The two-time Gold Glove-winner is one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball and is having another strong season with the leather. Ohtani, on the other hand, is a full-time designated hitter this season and hasn't played a single inning in the field.
Accordingly, Lindor's all-around excellence has made him arguably the most valuable player in the NL this year. At FanGraphs, his 6.5 WAR leads the Senior Circuit, just ahead of Ohtani at 6.3.
It's also important to consider both players' impact on their respective teams. Whereas Los Angeles would probably still be a playoff team without Ohtani thanks to Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts & Co., New York would likely be below .500 and out of the race without Lindor.
As such, Lindor belongs in the NL MVP conversation with Ohtani, and the trophy is still up for grabs. If Ohtani gets hurt or slumps down the stretch, Lindor could beat him out with a hot finish, especially if he helps push the Mets into the postseason.
If that happens, the New York Yankees might not be the only New York team with an MVP this year.