Edwin Diaz has 'strong' team preference with Mets opt out decision looming
While Pete Alonso is the New York Mets player whose player option after the 2025 season is getting the most attention, he isn't the only Mets superstar who can opt out of his current deal after this season ends.
The other one is closer Edwin Diaz, who can opt out of the final two years and $38 million remaining on his deal after this current campaign concludes.
Diaz has continued his dominant run as one of the best relievers in all of baseball this season. Heading into the Mets' August 19 game against the Washington Nationals, Diaz boasts a 5-2 record with a 1.69 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and 24 saves in 48 innings pitched.
And given that one of baseball's other best closers, Josh Hader, got a five-year, $95 million contract from the Houston Astros before the 2024 season, one can see why Diaz would want to opt out of his current deal and test the free agency waters.
Would Edwin Diaz Want to Remain With Mets?
Just because Diaz is likely going to opt out of his contract doesn't necessarily mean that he wants out of New York. The Athletic's Tim Britton alluded to this when speaking about the closer's contract situation during an August 19 episode of Mets Off Day Live.
"I think [Diaz] will opt out again, just like Alonso," Britton said. "You look at the closer market this offseason, Diaz is going to be the best closer available."
He later added, "I think the preference for [Diaz] to remain in New York is strong. It wouldn't stun me if he opts out, and then even before he hits free agency, they're able to work out something longer term with him. A four-year deal, something like that.
"Diaz has proven himself to be one of those closers, one of those relievers, you don't feel as anxious about investing in long-term, giving him that kind of four, five-year deal. So it would not surprise me if there was a reunion early in November between [Diaz and the Mets]," Britton concluded.
Britton saying he thinks Diaz's preference is to remain with the Mets has got to be music to the ears of New York fans, as the thought of him not anchoring the club's bullpen for the foreseeable future is a scary prospect to ponder.
It will be interesting to see whether the Mets do pursue new deals with both Alonso and Diaz this upcoming offseason.