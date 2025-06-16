Ex-GM asserts blockbuster trade could influence Pete Alonso's Mets future
One of the more shocking MLB trades in recent memory occurred on June 15, when the Boston Red Sox traded star infielder Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs, and minor league right-handed pitcher Jose Bello.
While there seemed to be a lot of tension simmering beneath the surface of Devers' relationship with the Red Sox front office, a trade of this magnitude, which massively alters the league's landscape, still raised eyebrows throughout the baseball world.
At first glance, this deal has no major impact on the New York Mets (aside from Devers now being with a National League team). However, during a June 16 episode of the Foul Territory show, former MLB GM Jim Bowden conveyed how this trade might end up affecting where Mets slugger Pete Alonso signs as a free agent.
“Can the Red Sox pivot? Sure they can. Just like when the Yankees pivoted when they lost Juan Soto to the Mets. They can pivot this offseason. They’ve opened up a spot for Roman Anthony, that’s good," Bowden said on the show.
"They could use this money in the offseason to go get Pete Alonso, maybe sign Zac Gallen. There are ways that they could turn this team around in the offseason. I don't like the way they handled it, I don't like the timing of the trade, I don't like the return. I think this is a total disaster, and I think this trade is as bad as the Mookie Betts trade. Maybe worse.”
Hearing Bowden claim that Boston could use the money saved from trading Devers (the Giants took over his entire contract) to pursue Alonso (who has a two-year, $54 million deal that includes a player opt-out option after the 2025 season) this offseason makes sense.
However, it doesn't necessarily mean that Alonso will be any more inclined to take his talents to Fenway Park.