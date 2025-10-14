Ex-GM reveals how New York Mets could complete Tarik Skubal trade
Detroit Tigers pitcher and 2024 AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal was asked about whether he'll talk to the Tigers about his future when speaking with the media on October 10.
“My job is to play,” Skubal said, per an article from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s not my job — to do anything other than play. Those questions should be asked toward the front office and the people that make those decisions, but my job is to go out there and play.”
The reason Skubal was asked about this is that he's going to become a free agent after the 2026 season. Negotiations to extend his contract with the Tigers haven't gone anywhere, and given that they're a relatively small market team, it doesn't seem likely Detroit will be able to compete with the league's biggest spenders once Skubal does hit free agency (which undoubtedly includes the New York Mets).
With this in mind, many people around the league believe Detroit will try and trade Skubal (who will likely win his second consecutive AL Cy Young award this season) before this time next year so that they can get something in return for him.
Ex-Mets GM Jim Duquette Reveals How New York Might Acquire Tarik Skubal
Another reason why Detroit might be inclined to trade Skubal is that they'll get a king's ransom for him. And Jim Duquette (who was the Mets' GM from 2003-2004) explained who he thinks David Stearns might need to include in a potential trade for Skubal during an October 13 segment on SNY's Baseball Night in New York show.
"Here's what you get you in the conversation. I don't think it gets [a trade] done: It would have to be one of either Jett Williams or Carson Benge, probably pushing on Benge. Every team is asking for Benge right now. One of a [Brandon] Sproat or a [Jonah] Tong], and then another prospect, like a Ryan Clifford," Duquette said, per an X post from SNY.
"That would be similar to what the Brewers got in return from the Orioles [for Corbin Burnes in 2024], although it's a little heavier, I think, for Skubal than Burnes," Duquette continued. "The price is gonna be very, very high. I wouldn't do it... But I wouldn't pull out of the trade, necessarily. I would try to negotiate it down... But it's gonna be expensive. There's no way around it."
This would definitely be a lot to give up in return for Skubal. But he's also the best pitcher in baseball right now, which could make such a deal worthwhile for New York.