Ex-Mets ace turned rival makes stunning retirement announcement
Before they traded for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox on June 15, perhaps the biggest trade of the past 15 years for the San Francisco Giants was when they received star outfielder Carlos Beltran from the New York Mets on July 28, 2011.
In exchange for one of the sport's best switch-hitters, the Mets received a right-handed pitching prospect named Zack Wheeler. While more casual fans might have been baffled by this, those who knew the game (and knew Wheeler) understood that New York just secured a potential future ace.
Wheeler eventually was called up to New York in 2013, and went on to produce five extremely solid seasons with the team, posting a 44-38 record with a 3.77 ERA and 726 strikeouts in 126 appearances for the Mets in his career.
He then signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2019 and then re-signed there to a three-year, $126 million extension in March 2024.
Now, Wheeler has faced the Mets 16 times in the regular season, and has a 5-5 record with a 3.55 ERA and 102 strikeouts against them.
However, it doesn't sound like the Mets need to worry about facing Wheeler for too much longer, as a June 13 article from Matt Gelb of The Athletic revealed that Wheeler is dead-set on retiring once his current contract expires after the 2027 season.
So while the Mets still have to worry about Wheeler (who is currently 35 years old) for the rest of this year and then two more seasons after that, if he holds to his word, that might be the last time New York has to face him.
Then again, Wheeler's battery mate JT Realmuto is convinced that when 2027 comes, Wheeler will change his mind.