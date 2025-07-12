Ex-Mets GM asserts outfield trade target is 'excellent fit' for New York
In a June 25 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed that Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins seems to make a lot of sense for the New York Mets to pursue via trade before the July 31 deadline.
"Mullins to the Mets, very possible. You could look at center field for the Mets, I think [Tyrone] Taylor has done a great job defensively. Center field is something they could consider," Heyman said.
This isn't the first time that New York has been linked to Mullins, especially considering how little offensive production the Mets have received from the center field position this season.
And it also wasn't the last time, as former Mets general manager Jim Duquette (who worked in the role for New York during the 2003 and 204 seasons) also noted that Mullins and the Mets seem like a good match during his July 11 appearance on the New York, New York with John Jastremski podcast.
"I think [the Mets and Orioles] are very good trade partners. I think Mullins is an excellent fit. He's an upgrade, he upgrades the offense, he upgrades the speed component, he's maybe not as good as [Tyrone] Taylor, but he's as good a defender out there in center field," Duquette said. "It allows Taylor to be a late-inning replacement."
Mullins is hitting .216 with a .715 OPS, 12 home runs, and 13 stolen bases so far in the 2025 season. If the Mets can acquire him without giving away too much in return, he'll most likely be one of their top trade targets.