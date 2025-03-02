Ex-Mets GM Billy Eppler hired by NL playoff foe in new role
As excitement builds for the upcoming New York Mets' season, a former team executive is getting a fresh start with a familiar NL rival.
According to MLB insider Andy Martino, former Mets general manager Billy Eppler has accepted the position of special advisor for scouting and baseball operations with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Eppler, 49, has a long history of executive work in the New York baseball world. Prior to becoming general manager of the Mets from 2021 to 2023, Eppler was the director of professional scouting and assistant GM for the New York Yankees. He also served as the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels from 2015 to 2020; Eppler was responsible for the Angels landing Shohei Ohtani when he first came to MLB in 2017.
This isn't the first time that the Brewers and Mets have swapped executives. At the end of the 2023 season, Mets owner Steve Cohen announced that he had hired David Stearns to be the new president of baseball operations in Queens. Stearns had previously held the same position in Milwaukee since 2015.
Read More: Mets using interesting strategy in Kodai Senga's first spring start
When Stearns was hired, Eppler resigned from his position as Mets GM in October 2023. Shortly after, Eppler was added to MLB’s Ineligible List for the 2024 season due to placing ineligible players onto the Injured List during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Eppler earned praise for attracting stars to build around Mike Trout in Los Angeles. Along with Ohtani, he traded for Andrelton Simmons and Justin Upton, while also signing Anthony Rendon. Unfortunately, the Angels never made the playoffs under Eppler, and Rendon’s contract has since aged into one of the worst deals in the majors.
For the Mets, Eppler made a significant impact during his stint as general manager. He was responsible for signing free agents like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Starling Marte, Edwin Diaz, Jose Quintana, and Kodai Senga, among others.