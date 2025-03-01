Ex-Mets legend Jacob deGrom looking for redemption in 2025
Once upon a time, Jacob deGrom was the most feared pitcher on the face of the planet as a member of the New York Mets. However, the ace starter departed from Queens in favor of the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2023 season and has made just nine starts since.
Shortly into his Rangers tenure, deGrom underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2023, which sidelined him until September of last season. The righty made three starts down the stretch of the 2024 campaign and now looks ready to go in spring camp for Texas.
Per MLB.com's insider Mark Feinsand, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy revealed that deGrom will make his Cactus League debut next Friday on March 6. The two-time Cy Young winner threw his first live BP of camp on Saturday.
According to MLB.com, deGrom hurled 25 pitches (14 strikes) and struck out two batters while walking one during his live BP session. Among the hitters he faced were Joc Pederson and Kevin Pillar.
deGrom will turn 37-years-old in June, but has been limited to a total of 35 starts due to injury since the beginning of the 2021 season. The hard-throwing righty still dominated in his final two campaigns (2021-2022) with the Mets but elbow and shoulder problems plagued him as he made just 26 starts during this span.
deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers in free agency following the 2022 season. The word is that the Mets were not comfortable matching this figure, which led to deGrom's departure for Texas.
If deGrom is healthy, he could very well become the dominant ace he once was before injuries derailed his career. His years on the Mets will always be remembered fondly due to his illustrious achievements of winning back-to-back Cy Youngs (2018, 2019) and NL Rookie of the Year (2014). The star pitcher also helped the Mets reach their last World Series in 2015.
deGrom pitched for the Mets from 2014-2022, making four All-Star teams for the National League in this period. In 209 starts as a Met, deGrom posted a 2.52 ERA, a 0.998 WHIP and 1,607 strikeouts across 1,326 innings.