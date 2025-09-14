Ex-Mets manager asserts 'distractions' are plaguing team
While there isn't a lot to smile about for New York Mets fans these days, they at least got to watch a game without high stakes (and therefore a game that isn't capable of increasing disappointment) on September 13, when the 2025 Alumni Classic Game at Citi Field took place.
Over 40 Mets legends showed up to compete in the contest, which always brings a great degree of good energy to the club. And one of them who always manages to bring a good attitude to this event each year is Booby Valentine, who served as the Mets' manager from 1996 to 2002.
Valentine led the Mets to the NLCS in 1999 and to the World Series in 2000, and ultimately finished his New York managerial career with a record of 536 wins and 467 losses. He also managed to get ejected during Saturday's Alumni Classic Game after arguing a call with the umpire.
Bobby Valentine Gets Honest About Mets' Current Struggles
Valentine spoke with Peter Botte of the New York Post for a September 12 article. And at one point, he spoke about the Mets' current situation.
“As we experienced as a team, collectively and individually, when things go wrong, it’s because distractions have entered the room," Valentine said of the Mets' recent woes.
“But when that distraction is there, somehow you gotta eliminate it. And the biggest distraction you have in this town is winning, and somehow you’ve got to get them back to playing," he continued. "And that distraction of winning has got to be combated in this town. It’s got to be dealt with more strongly, right? It’s a tough business, it’s a tough place to play, unless you just go and play. Then it’s just the same game if you just go and play.”
Valentine later added, “The end is what’s going to happen. It’s at the end of the game, in the season, in life... You gotta believe as you’re going through it, that you got the right roadmap.”
As Valentine alluded to, playing in New York is a distraction in and of itself. And while that's something the Mets' current roster is unable to avoid, the recent reports about potential chemistry issues in the locker room make matters much more murky.
It's hard to believe that the Mets have the right roadmap right now. But perhaps that can find it before their postseason hopes fade away for good.