Ex-Mets starter missing from Yankees' workouts amid trade rumors
Former New York Mets starter and controversial figure Marcus Stroman has reportedly yet to show up to New York Yankees' spring workouts amid rumors that he may be traded.
Stroman signed with the Yankees as a free agent last offseason to a two-year, $37 million contract with a vesting option for a third year should he reach 140 innings pitched in 2025. He topped that mark in 2024, pitching 154.2 innings, but the rumors surrounding him as a trade piece have now seen the right-hander no-show early workouts.
Earlier in the offseason, Stroman reportedly unfollowed the Yankees from his Instagram account, something he is well known to do on social media from even the smallest slight. Manager Aaron Boone spoke about that earlier this week with New York Post Sports, stating that it was just an oversight on Stroman's part.
Chris Kirschner, Yankees insider for The Athletic, asked Matt Blake on Thursday about Stroman's whereabouts. Blake responded, "He's in Tampa. He's around." Earlier in the week, New York Post Sports tweeted a video of the pitcher arriving at the facility, but it seems that he did not stay for long.
Stroman is a highly outspoken player who is quick to call out anyone who he believes has slighted him. With the Yankees reportedly open to moving the veteran, his response is to now show up later than normal to spring workouts.
Andy Martino, who covers the Mets and Yankees for SNY, has reported that what he has been told about Stroman is that he is just "taking a couple of extra days, but is not holding out or staying away long term. Full expectation is he'll be in camp over the next few days."
The veteran's agent informed the club on Tuesday before Stroman participated in his physical that he is not required to show up until February 22, per the CBA.
Throughout his career, Stroman has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He has pitched to a 3.72 ERA across 1,458.1 innings in 261 games with 1,204 strikeouts and a 113 ERA+. In 2024, his lone year with the Yankees so far, he pitched to a 4.31 ERA across 154.2 innings in 30 games with 113 strikeouts and a 95 ERA+.
Stroman saw his best time in MLB with the Mets. Across parts of two seasons in Queens (Stroman opted out of the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign), the veteran posted a 3.21 ERA across 238.2 innings in 44 games with 218 strikeouts and a 126 ERA+.
With the addition of Max Fried to the Yankees rotation, FanGraphs projects Stroman to be the sixth man in the unit if he opens the season with them. It is far more likely that Stroman serves as an arm out of the bullpen in that situation, which would be yet another slight toward the veteran in his eyes.