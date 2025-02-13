Mets' Clay Holmes stretching out in live BP appearing ahead of schedule
New York Mets right-hander Clay Holmes wasted no time getting to work on the first day of spring training, throwing three innings of live batting practice—an unusually extended workload for this early on in camp.
The outing puts Holmes well ahead of schedule compared to most pitchers at this stage and reflects the team's plan to transition him from a reliever to a starter in 2025.
Despite the increased workload, Holmes showed sharp command, striking out Jesse Winker in their first matchup of the day before Winker nearly took him deep in their second battle, just getting under a pitch.
Known primarily for his nasty sweeper and dominant sinker as a reliever, he has worked to expand his repertoire, incorporating a more reliable (adjusted) four-seam fastball to change eye levels and refining his slider to be a more effective weapon against left-handed hitters.
Holmes also worked this offseason to learn a kick-change, a derivative of a traditional changeup developed by pitching lab Tread Athletics that adds late horizontal movement. The adjusted four-seam fastball and the kick-change should beef up Holmes' arsenal to better handle left-handed hitters.
His sinker, which regressed to allow a .317 batting average last season, was particularly challenged against southpaws, who hit .346 on the pitch. Being able to "sub in" the adjusted four-seamer in lieu of the sinker to lefties and then follow it up with the kick-change should allow Holmes to survive multiple at-bats against the same hitters, a sequencing problem that most relievers never need to worry about.
While velocity is not [publicly] recorded this early in Spring Training, Holmes looked strong and held command throughout the session.
Ronny Mauricio Takes Some Hacks
Perhaps the most unexpected development of the day was Ronny Mauricio stepping into the batter's box. Yesterday, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Mauricio won't play any games until mid-March as he continues recovering from an ACL injury.
While this doesn't necessarily indicate an accelerated timeline for his return, it's an encouraging sign of progress in his rehab, especially taking some hacks on day one.
Read More: Mets provide injury updates on Ronny Mauricio, A.J. Minter
The Mets will continue monitoring both players closely as camp progresses, but Holmes' ability to stretch out to three innings this early suggests a smooth transition into a starting role as a veteran reliever.
At the same time, Mauricio's presence on the field reinforces his determination to return as soon as possible.
With Holmes ahead of schedule, Winker showing flashes of power, and Mauricio taking unexpected reps, the first day of Mets camp has already provided plenty of intrigue. Spring training is officially underway.
Lindsay Crosby of Mets On SI contributed to this report