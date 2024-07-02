Ex-Mets Superstar Called 'Outrageous' Trade Option For A.L. Contender
There could be some major star power on the move this summer.
We're at the point in the Major League Baseball season where trade speculation starts to pick up in an insane way. The deadline is just a few weeks away and chatter is growing. While most of the proposed deals that are mentioned will never actually happen, some are interesting to think about.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of eight "outrageous" trade ideas for the deadline and an old friend of the New York Mets was mentioned as an option to be moved. Former Mets superstar Max Scherzer currently calls the Texas Rangers home but he was mentioned in a hypothetical trade with the Baltimore Orioles by Miller.
"Baltimore Orioles Receive: (Right-handed pitcher) Max Scherzer and (Right-handed pitcher) Josh Stephan (Double-A prospect, not top 10 in Rangers farm system) (and) Texas Rangers Receive: (Right-handed pitcher) Félix Bautista," Miller said. "Scherzer finally made his 2024 debut last weekend against the (Kansas City Royals), carrying a perfect game into the fifth inning, no less. But was it too little, too late for the reigning champs? The Rangers are eight games back in the Wild Card picture (and would need to leapfrog six teams) and 9.5 games back in the American League West...
"However, Scherzer moving in a deadline deal for the third time in four years wouldn't be completely shocking at this point. And Baltimore does need to swing big on the pitching front unless it thinks a back of the rotation of Albert Suárez and Cade Povich will be enough to catch the Yankees in the AL East and/or win a postseason series after losing Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells to Tommy John surgery."
Scherzer joined the Mets in 2022 and was traded by the team to the Rangers in 2023. It wouldn't be too shocking to see him moved again.
