Ex-MLB GM lists 2 players Mets 'should' trade for Pirates ace
In a July 2 article, The Athletic's Jim Bowden (who has worked as a GM for the Reds and the Nationals in the past) listed the New York Mets as top potential destinations for two Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers.
Unfortunately, neither of them is superstar Paul Skenes, as Pittsburgh's front office has made it clear that they're not open to trading the 23-year-old Cy Young candidate quite yet. Instead, the two pitchers are Mitch Keller and Andrew Heaney.
Keller has been linked to the Mets by several MLB insiders over the past month or so. He currently boasts a 3.58 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 113 innings pitched for Pittsburgh, but given that he has thrown at least 159 innings every season since 2022, his durability is something the injury-plagued Mets rotation could certainly use.
Bowden published a July 9 article on The Athletic where he answered a fan's question about what the Mets would have to give up in order to acquire Keller.
“I think [Ronny] Mauricio and first baseman Ryan Clifford would be equal value for Keller, and that’s a trade both sides should make,” Bowden wrote, as quoted from a July 9 article from Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media.
“I like Clifford’s future bat over [outfield prospect Drew] Gilbert’s, and the Pirates should get two young bats for Keller.”
While the Mets front office would probably be reluctant to part ways with two of their organization's top young hitters in Mauricio (who is technically no longer a prospect) and Clifford (the Mets' No. 6 prospect, per MLB.com), acquiring Keller in return might make it worthwhile, given how it will improve New York's rotation for a postseason push.