Ex-MLB GM lists 2 players Mets 'should' trade for Pirates ace

Mitch Keller tonight:



6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 2 HR

93 pitches, 63 strikes, 8 whiffs



13th quality start of the season before the ASG break.



I respect the hell out of the work Mitch Keller has put in to become such a reliable SP. Don't trade him. pic.twitter.com/YqVYp5AeQN