Jon Heyman explains 'validity' to Juan Soto missing Aaron Judge in lineup
New York Mets slugger Juan Soto made a lot of waves when discussing how pitchers approach him differently now that Aaron Judge, his former Yankees teammate, isn't hitting behind him.
“It’s definitely different,” Soto said to Mike Puma of the New York Post in an April 14 interview when asked about last season compared to this year. “I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone, less intentional walks and things like that. I was pitched differently last year.”
While Aaron Judge himself refuted Soto's sentiment because of how great Pete Alonso has been this season, many feel like Soto is using this stance to explain his slow start to the season, which has led to criticism from the Mets community.
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman delivered his opinion about this debacle during a Bleacher Report live show on Apri 17.
"He clearly misses Aaron Judge batting behind him. And I agree with him," Heyman said of Soto. "He's the best hitter in baseball, and that certainly was an advantage to his Yankees tenure... I think there's some validity to what Juan Soto said. We do appreciate his honesty and I feel a little guilty criticizing it. But to me, you're 15 games into a 15-year commitment with the Mets, they're paying you $765 million.... [Pete Alonso] is having a great start... but I get it.
"He has been intentionally walked, but they've pitched around Soto. I think what he said has validity," Heyman reiterated. "As I said, I think it was basically true."
It's hard to imagine that Mets fans will agree with Heyman's take.