Expert makes Mets trade proposal to secure Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen
In a July 10 article, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan asserted that the New York Mets' top potential trade they could make before the July 31 deadline is acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks hurler Zac Gallen.
"Gallen has looked more like his old self in recent starts, and if his home run rate stabilizes -- typically one per nine, it has jumped to 1.6 -- alongside a perilously low strand rate normalizing, he can shake off the 5.15 ERA and be a real difference-maker for the Mets before hitting free agency after the season," Passan wrote.
"Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn't, as a general rule, spend big on pitching. In this case, though, an investment in Gallen makes too much sense for the Mets not to consider."
It remains to be seen whether the Diamondbacks are going to sell at the deadline. If they do, Gallen would likely be among the first to go, especially because Arizona could surely secure solid prospects for him.
This prompted SNY's MLB prospects expert Joe DeMayo to procure a hypothetical trade package that would bring Gallen to Queens, which was revealed in a July 16 X post.
The proposal included Gallen coming to the Mets in return for Mets' No. 7 overall prospect Jesus Biaz (according to MLB.com) and unranked prospect Zach Thornton.
At first glance, this trade proposal seems extremely favorable for the Mets, given that they'd surely need to part with at least one top-10 prospect in a trade for a player of Gallen's caliber, and losing Baez would be more ideal than other prized prospects (like Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, or Nolan McLean.
However, DeMayo's thinking is surely that because Gallen is having a down year and he'll become a free agent after this offseason, it's not feasible for New York to give Arizona one of those aforementioned names.
Mets fans would probably feel like this hypothetical deal is worth doing if it presented itself.