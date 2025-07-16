Insiders suggest Mets go after elite closer at trade deadline
While the New York Mets are expected to trade for at least one reliever before the July 31 deadline, the good news is that they aren't hard-pressed to find a ninth-inning anchor.
This is because closer Edwin Diaz has been one of baseball's best relievers to this point in the season, which is proven by his earning a spot in the 2025 NL All-Star team. Having such a dominant piece in the back-end of the Mets' bullpen has surely made David Stearns' pursuit for another reliever much less stressful.
However, Diaz's presence doesn't necessarily mean that the Mets can't add another current closer to serve as a set-up man or high-leverage arm in the late innings for the rest of this season. And this was the sentiment that New York Post insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman shared during a July 15 podcast episode.
"I think that the Mets are good enough to win a championship this year. And I don't think [David Stearns] can take a half-measure here. I think he's got to use real prospects," Sherman said. "If [Jhoan] Duran or Griffin Jax gets into the market, I think the Mets have to be very bold and try to get that kind of relief pitcher."
Heyman added, "[The Mets] need to for it. Duran, from the Twins, would be fantastic."
Both Sherman and Heyman noting that Twins closer Jhoan Duran (who has a sterling 1.44 ERA, 15 saves, and 49 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched this season) could make sense for the Mets if Minnesota decides to be sellers, is certainly going to be an intriguing prospect for New York fans to ponder in the days to come.