Former member of 1969 New York Mets passes away at 87
Dr. Ron Taylor, a relief pitcher who helped the New York Mets win the 1969 World Series, died Monday at age 87 following a lengthy illness.
The right-hander wore five uniforms throughout his career, also winning a championship as a member of the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor spent five of his 11 seasons in Queens, where he posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 50 saves over 269 appearances from 1967 to 1971.
During the 1969 regular season, Taylor pitched to a 2.72 ERA and led New York with 59 appearances and 13 saves. He recorded a save in Game 2 of the World Series, retiring Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson with two runners on to preserve a 2-1 victory. The “Miracle Mets” went on to win the next three games to pull off the upset against the heavily favored Baltimore Orioles.
“Ron was the only guy on our staff with postseason experience,” teammate Art Shamsky recalled in a statement released by the Mets. “He had won a championship with the Cardinals in 1964 and brought a winning mentality. We don’t win the title without Ron Taylor.”
After his playing days ended, Taylor returned home and enrolled in medical school at the University of Toronto. He received his degree in 1977 and, two years later, returned to baseball as the team physician for the Toronto Blue Jays—a role he served in for over three decades.
In 1985, Taylor was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. He was part of two additional World Series championships after that, helping the Blue Jays go back-to-back in 1992 and 1993.